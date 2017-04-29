Georgia Department of Labor, VFW to host job fair in Athens
About 60 employers and resource agencies are expected to participate in the Veterans Seventh Annual Spring Job and Resource Fair on May 10 in Athens. Employers will be recruiting to fill a number of job openings, while the resource agencies will provide information about their services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC