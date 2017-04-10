Flat Duo Jets Releasing Special Box S...

Flat Duo Jets Releasing Special Box Set For RSD [News]

Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

The new package will be entitled "Wild Wild Love" and will include a 40-page booklet with vintage show flyers and photographs, plus liner-note essays by Bingham, Grier and critic David Menconi. Flat Duo Jets have announced that they will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day with a special reissue of their 1990 self-titled debut album, expanded into a new three-disc vinyl box set.

