Federal indictment accuses Athens woman of aiding drug trafficker

A woman arrested on a federal warrant Thursday at her home on St. Andrews Court in Athens on Thursday is accused of aiding and abetting an alleged drug trafficker who has been in custody at the Clarke County Jail for the past five months, according to county and federal court records. Stacey Wileen Stewart, 45, was arrested by members of the Athens-Clarke County police Crime Suppression Unit who had a warrant for her arrest from the U.S Marshals Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.