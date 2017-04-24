Federal indictment accuses Athens wom...

Federal indictment accuses Athens woman of aiding drug trafficker

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A woman arrested on a federal warrant Thursday at her home on St. Andrews Court in Athens on Thursday is accused of aiding and abetting an alleged drug trafficker who has been in custody at the Clarke County Jail for the past five months, according to county and federal court records. Stacey Wileen Stewart, 45, was arrested by members of the Athens-Clarke County police Crime Suppression Unit who had a warrant for her arrest from the U.S Marshals Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar 26 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC