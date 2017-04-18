Envision Athens Community Summit set for Thursday
Envision Athens will host its second major public engagement event, the Community Summit, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in The Classic Center, 300 N. Thomas St. in downtown Athens. During the meeting, the planning team will share the initial findings from the Community Assessment research and major results from the first round of engagement.
