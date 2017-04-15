Eldridge: Chamber of Commerce is relevant to Athens area
On March 23, the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce held its 114th Annual Meeting at the Classic Center. In addition to being a fundraiser for the Chamber it is also an opportunity for 400 business and community leaders to gather for an evening of networking, dinner, and reflection on where we are as a community organization and to recognize some award-winning members for all that they do.
