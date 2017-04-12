DA says Athens woman justified in killing boyfriend
A 47-year-old Athens woman will not be prosecuted for fatally stabbing her boyfriend four months ago because authorities recently concluded that she killed the man in self-defense while being assaulted inside their home on Windy Hill Place, Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ken Mauldin said Tuesday. Mauldin would not discuss the factors that led to that determination, but a police detective's affidavit filed last Thursday in Clarke County Superior Court recounted activities that led up to Audrey Denise Ansley fatally stabbing 58-year-old Mark Hillman.
