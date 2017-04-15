Cocaine charges filed after downtown Athens fracas

A 19-year-old west Georgia man is facing a number of charges following a Friday disturbance in downtown Athens. According to an Athens-Clarke County police report, Henry David Parker of the small west Georgia town of Denver was charged with possession of cocaine, use of a fake ID, underage possession of alcohol and disorderly conduct in connection with the 12:30 a.m. incident in an East Broad Street parking lot.

