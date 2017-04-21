Clarke school board committee concerned about legislation affecting colleges

The Georgia General Assembly passed dozens of education-related bills at its recently concluded 2017 session, but most of the talk at a Clarke County Board of Education committee meeting this week was about a bill that didn't pass - but still might. The law, pushed by Rep. Earl Erhart, R-Powder Springs, limits school administrators' powers to discipline students when they've been accused of sexual assault or other felonies The law is aimed specifically at postsecondary institutions - college campuses, not K-12 schools - but members of the school board's Government Relations Committee wondered how it might might still affect their students.

