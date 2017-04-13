City of Arcade gearing up for annual ...

City of Arcade gearing up for annual Encore Azalea Festival

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The city of Arcade is preparing for its annual Arcade Encore Azalea Festival on April 29 with entertainment including a performance by The Big Smooth, a blues band from Athens. The festival, which takes place in Arcade Park, includes the Pound for Paws 5K Run/Walk, which benefits the Humane Society of Jackson County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nightmares Mar 26 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar 20 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar 19 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar 18 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar 16 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC