Chief Superior Court Judge David Sweat announces retirement

David R. Sweat, chief judge of the Superior Courts of the Western Judicial Circuit, which serve Athens-Clarke and Oconee counties, will retire from active service effective July 31, according to a news release from the Athens-Clarke County government. Gov. Nathan Deal will appoint someone to serve for the remainder of Sweat's current elected term, which expires on Dec. 31 of next year.

