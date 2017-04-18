Carrier Transicold to Acquire Impco Product Lines

Carrier Transicold signed an agreement to acquire select road and rail transport product lines from the Impco Technologies unit of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., including Westport's ComfortPro auxiliary power unit, it said. It will oversee the development, engineering and manufacturing of APUs and battery comfort systems for trucks, and APUs for locomotives and provide increased customer support, the Athens, Ga.-based company said.

