Branching Out, March 2017
At nearly 100 years old, the Carnegie library received a new paint job, improved LED lighting, fresh flooring, updated computers, and new furnishings, according to the Detroit News . It joins the Redford, Frederick Douglass, and Laura Ingalls Wilder branches, also recently refurbished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC