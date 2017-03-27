'BJ" Gorham
Betty Jane "BJ" Parr Gorham, a native of Athens, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Brookside Commerce, with family at her side. The youngest daughter of the late Henry Lewis Parr and Ruby Thomas Parr, she was born at home on Lumpkin Street on November 1926.
