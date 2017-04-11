Beer with shocking ingredient

Beer with shocking ingredient

Read more: Fox News

When Atlanta's new SunTrust Park opens for regular-season play on April 14, Braves fans will have the opportunity to experience baseball like never before. With some help from the Terrapin Beer Company of Athens, Ga., SunTrust Park will be offering a brand-new "Chopsecutioner" beer which is aged atop wood from real Mizuno baseball bats.

