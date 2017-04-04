Beach Boys to perform Wednesday at Classic Center
Beach Boys founding member Mike Love and his band will perform at the Classic Center on Wednesday. The Beach Boys, now touring as founding member Mike Love and a background band, will be at The Classic Center in downtown Athens on Wednesday.
