Baby items taken from St. Mary's Hospital

A 37-year-old Athens woman is suspected of stealing more than $100 worth of baby clothing and supplies from a room at St. Mary's Hospital when visiting there with her 20-year-old daughter, Athens-Clarke County police said. The victim told police she was alone in her room with her mother when she fell asleep at about 10 a.m., and she noticed the clothing and supplies were missing soon after her mother left at about 2 p.m., as other family members began to arrive for visits, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.