Baby items taken from St. Mary's Hospital
A 37-year-old Athens woman is suspected of stealing more than $100 worth of baby clothing and supplies from a room at St. Mary's Hospital when visiting there with her 20-year-old daughter, Athens-Clarke County police said. The victim told police she was alone in her room with her mother when she fell asleep at about 10 a.m., and she noticed the clothing and supplies were missing soon after her mother left at about 2 p.m., as other family members began to arrive for visits, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC