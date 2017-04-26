Authorities arrest 11 purported street gang members in Athens sweep

Local, state and federal authorities this week conducted a joint operation in which 11 purported Athens street gang members were arrested, an Athens-Clarke County police spokesman said Wednesday. The police department's Epifanio Rodriguez mentioned the gang sweep when asked by the Athens-Banner-Herald about the arrest Monday morning of purported Bloods gang member Johntavis Hull, who is currently under indictment for a gang-related shooting, an armed robbery and about 10 other offenses.

