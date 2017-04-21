Athens woman facing arrest for threats to dog, lawyer

Athens-Clarke County police said they planned to take out arrest warrants for an Arnoldsville woman who has been stalking and harassing an Athens woman who used to be her fiance's wife. Despite a temporary protective order signed this month by an Oglethorpe County judge, the suspect sent the victim a lengthy text message in which the suspect said she wouldn't rest until the victim "was dead and buried and memory has faded into oblivion," according to police, who said they obtained a screenshot of the message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.