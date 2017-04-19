Athens triple stabbing victims were b...

Athens triple stabbing victims were brothers and their grandmother

5 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Two of the Athens residents stabbed during the weekend by a man under the influence of LSD were brothers and the third stabbing victim was their elderly grandmother, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Tuesday by the Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens. The report indicates that police responded to the victims' home on Meadow Lane shortly after midnight Saturday on a report that two people had been stabbed, When officers arrived they found 28-year-old Brandon Barnett sitting on the front porch, with a lot of blood on his back and covering the porch.

