Athens shoplifting suspect hides from police in bathroom
A 37-year-old College Station Road woman attempted to hide in a downtown restaurant's bathroom after attempting to take four tank tops from a nearby clothing store on Wednesday, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. Kristina Keith Summers, of 1048 College Station Road, apparently took a couple of the items - the four tops were valued at a total of $80 - from Pitaya at 282 E. Clayton Street and then went to the Mellow Mushroom, a nearby restaurant.
