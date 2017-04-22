Athens shoplifting suspect hides from...

Athens shoplifting suspect hides from police in bathroom

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A 37-year-old College Station Road woman attempted to hide in a downtown restaurant's bathroom after attempting to take four tank tops from a nearby clothing store on Wednesday, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. Kristina Keith Summers, of 1048 College Station Road, apparently took a couple of the items - the four tops were valued at a total of $80 - from Pitaya at 282 E. Clayton Street and then went to the Mellow Mushroom, a nearby restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar 26 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,506,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC