Athens Popfest 2017 lineup: Superchunk, Apples in Stereo, ESG, Elf Power & more
The 2017 edition of Athens Popfest takes place in Athens, Georgia from August 9 - 12 at four venues in the city . This year's lineup includes Superchunk, Apples in Stereo, Elf Power, ESG, Waxahatchee, The Gotobeds, Sneaks, Laetitia Sadier , the Pylon Reenactment Society , and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
