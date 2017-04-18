Athens Popfest 2017 lineup: Superchunk, Apples in Stereo, ESG, Elf Power & more

The 2017 edition of Athens Popfest takes place in Athens, Georgia from August 9 - 12 at four venues in the city . This year's lineup includes Superchunk, Apples in Stereo, Elf Power, ESG, Waxahatchee, The Gotobeds, Sneaks, Laetitia Sadier , the Pylon Reenactment Society , and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.