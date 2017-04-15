Athens man to be charged with cocaine...

Athens man to be charged with cocaine possession

9 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Athens-Clarke County police will be taking out warrants charging a 43-year-old Athens man with possession of cocaine in connection with a Thursday incident on North Avenue. According to a police report, an officer responding to an alleged aggravated assault saw the suspect, James Goss - nicknamed "Moochie," walking on North Avenue.

