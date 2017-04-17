Athens man killed in apparent alcohol-related car crash
Both men, who were the lone occupants in their respective vehicles, were believed by police to have been under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is continuing in an attempt to determine who was at fault, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez said Monday.
