Athens man convicted of serial sexual assaults of male UGA students
An Athens man was recently convicted by a Clarke County Superior Court jury of preying on male UGA students by plying them with alcohol and drugs and then sexually assaulting them after the victims passed out. Following a trial that ran from April 10 to April 17, 28-year-old Andre Montez Jones was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sodomy and three counts of sodomy.
