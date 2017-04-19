Athens man charged with rape, assault and kidnapping
Courtney Tramon Johnson, 34, of West Hancock Avenue was arrested Sunday in connection with an alleged rape that occurred early that morning in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. The alleged assault on the 19-year-old victim was said to have occurred between 2:40 and 3 a.m., and included the offense of rape, robbery, aggravated assault by strangulation, battery and kidnapping, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
