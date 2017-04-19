Athens man charged with rape, assault...

Athens man charged with rape, assault and kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Courtney Tramon Johnson, 34, of West Hancock Avenue was arrested Sunday in connection with an alleged rape that occurred early that morning in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. The alleged assault on the 19-year-old victim was said to have occurred between 2:40 and 3 a.m., and included the offense of rape, robbery, aggravated assault by strangulation, battery and kidnapping, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Tue Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar 26 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar 20 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Egypt
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC