Athens man charged with beating girlfriend, taking her dog
Konner Blocker, 20, of Kim Chase Road was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend because he was angry about her making noise while cleaning their Hidden Pines duplex apartment, Athens-Clarke Count police said. The 19-year-old victim reportedly told police that she began cleaning upon returning home from work, provoking a verbal altercation with Blocker, who had been sleeping but was awakened by her cleaning activities.
