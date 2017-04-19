Athens man charged with assaulting wife

James Andrew Corder, 25, of Winchester Way was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly assaulting his wife during an argument that reportedly began when she caught him cheating on her at another woman's residence, Athens-Clarke County police said. An argument reportedly ensued when the couple returned to their own home, during which Corder allegedly choked his wife, hit her in the face and then kicked her head and abdomen while she laid on the floor in a fetal position, according to police.

