Athens man charged in assault on girlfriend
Kyle Padilla, 23, of East Broad Street was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend upon returning from a night of drinking downtown, Athens-Clarke County police said. The 22-year-old victim reportedly told police that for an unexplained reason, Padilla picked her up, threw her to the floor and kicked her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC