Athens man arrested for jumping on cars

Johnathan Patrick Evans, 19, of Riverbend Parkway was arrested Tuesday in connection with a weekend incident in the roadway in front of Surrey Square apartments in which he tried getting into occupied cars driving past, Athens-Clarke County police said. One witness reportedly told police that Evans jumped in front of a car to make it stop, then jumped on the hood and punched the vehicle while yelling at its female driver.

