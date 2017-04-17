Athens man accused of punching, kicking girlfriend at home
Davion Lamar Marquez Taylor, 21, was arrested Saturday morning after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend as she gathered belongings she planned to take when leaving Taylor and the home they shared in the 3000 block of Green Lane, Athens-Clarke County police said. When police arrived at the home, they saw the woman was visibly shaken with a knot on her forehead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC