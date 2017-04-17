Athens man accused of punching, kicking girlfriend at home

Davion Lamar Marquez Taylor, 21, was arrested Saturday morning after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend as she gathered belongings she planned to take when leaving Taylor and the home they shared in the 3000 block of Green Lane, Athens-Clarke County police said. When police arrived at the home, they saw the woman was visibly shaken with a knot on her forehead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.