Athens litterer facing drug-trafficking charges

After police saw Marcus Diontae Allen littering Tuesday afternoon, his car was searched and enough drugs were found to arrest the 28-year-old man on trafficking and other charges, Athens-Clarke County police said. Police said they approached Allen's car in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Hawthorne Avenue after seeing him throw a Jolly Ranchers candy wrapper from the vehicle, at which time they smelled an odor of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.