Athens-Clarke police stumble onto apparent major fraud ring during traffic stop

A man last week may have inadvertently led authorities to uncover a major fraud ring in which manufactured fraudulent credit cards were used to illegally purchase thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise and services in at least two states, Athens-Clarke County police said Monday. Royal Lee Reed, 26, of Decatur was driving a car without the headlights on at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Atlanta Highway.

Athens Banner-Herald.