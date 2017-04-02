Athens-Clarke County seeking applican...

Athens-Clarke County seeking applicants for boards, authorities and commissions

As routinely happens a couple of times during any given year, the Athens-Clarke County government is currently looking to fill some open positions on some of its boards, authorities and commissions - voluntary panels appointed by the mayor and commission to provide oversight and recommendations on everything from Athens-Ben Epps Airport to historic preservation. - Two four-year terms on the Athens-Ben Epps Airport Authority, as the authority is working with the broader community to attract sustainable commercial air service to Athens and the surrounding area.

