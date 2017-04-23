Athens-Clarke County blotter
A 39-year-old Pendleton, S.C. man who told Athens-Clarke County police he was an out-of-work welder who "needed to provide for his family," according to a police report, was charged with shoplifting in a recent incident at the Belk department store at Georgia Square mall. Randall Chad Pardue was also charged with possession of criminal tools in connection with a threat he allegedly made to a Belk loss prevention officer on whom he pulled a silver-colored knife clipped to his side, saying "Back off or I'll cut you," according to a police report on the April 17 incident.
