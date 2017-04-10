Athens-Clarke County alcohol licensin...

Athens-Clarke County alcohol licensing fees facing court challenge

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Three Athens-Clarke County businesses holding various types of local alcohol licenses have filed a lawsuit against the county government, claiming the county's licensing fee structure can sometimes mean license holders are paying more than the $5,000 cap on annual fees established in state law. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Clarke County Superior Court by Bellewis, Inc., which operates 9d's bar in downtown Athens.; A.C.O.Y.A.A.S, Inc., which operates Porterhouse Grill, a downtown restaurant, and Copper Creek Brewing Company, a downtown brewpub, and P.L.F. Enterprises, which operates American Spirits, a local package store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nightmares Mar 26 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar 20 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar 19 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar 18 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar 16 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC