Athens-Clarke County alcohol licensing fees facing court challenge
Three Athens-Clarke County businesses holding various types of local alcohol licenses have filed a lawsuit against the county government, claiming the county's licensing fee structure can sometimes mean license holders are paying more than the $5,000 cap on annual fees established in state law. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Clarke County Superior Court by Bellewis, Inc., which operates 9d's bar in downtown Athens.; A.C.O.Y.A.A.S, Inc., which operates Porterhouse Grill, a downtown restaurant, and Copper Creek Brewing Company, a downtown brewpub, and P.L.F. Enterprises, which operates American Spirits, a local package store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
