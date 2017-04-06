Athens chapter of Trout Unlimited hosting spring banquet
Fly and spin fishers in the Oconee River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host their Annual Spring Fundraiser to benefit coldwater conservation in North Georgia on April 8 at Flinchum's Phoenix Lodge in Athens' Whitehall Forest. "The banquet is a Trout Unlimited event, but anyone interested in outdoor recreation is welcome," chapter president Steve Hilliard said.
