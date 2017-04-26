Athens-Ben Epps Airport getting inter...

Athens-Ben Epps Airport getting interest from two air carriers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An Athens Banner-Herald/OnlineAthens.com file photo shows aircraft parked on the ramp at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Two commercial air carriers recently have expressed intersted in providing scheduled commercial air service in the Athens area, a service that hasn't been available from Athens-Ben Epps Airport for more than two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC