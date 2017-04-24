As Georgia gets hotter, water gets scarcer, experts say
A pedestrian walks on a rain-slick sidewalk in downtown Athens during a recent storm that raked across the area. Georgia has been dealing periodically with drought conditions over the years, but while experts say that there isn't likely to be a decline in the rainfall that comes to the state, changing climate conditions could mean that plants and trees will need more water in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC