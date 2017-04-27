Arrests in Athens sweep mark new strategy to combat gangs
This week's multi-agency sweep that netted nearly a dozen street gang members was a direct response to an increase in drive-by shootings and other gang-related violence over the past several months, Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Scott Freeman said Thursday. "After the most recent round of drive-by shootings, we developed a new strategy once we learned that the drive-by shootings were gang-related," Freeman said.
