AIDS benefit Boybutante Ball is Saturday at 40 Watt Club
The Boybutante Ball, the organization's biggest fundraiser, happens Saturday at the 40 Watt Club, 285 W. Washington St. in downtown Athens. The theme of the 28th annual performance is "Peace, Love, and Hair."
Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
