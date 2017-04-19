ADDA steers resources to downtown Jul...

ADDA steers resources to downtown July Fourth celebration

The Athens Downtown Development Authority is working to ensure that the community gets the best bang for its bucks with a July Fourth holiday festival and fireworks show in downtown Athens. Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted unanimously earlier this month to allocate $63,150 for the Independence Day event, and the ADDA's two directors now are working to attract sponsorships from businesses and individuals to offset that allocation.

