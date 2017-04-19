ADDA steers resources to downtown July Fourth celebration
The Athens Downtown Development Authority is working to ensure that the community gets the best bang for its bucks with a July Fourth holiday festival and fireworks show in downtown Athens. Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted unanimously earlier this month to allocate $63,150 for the Independence Day event, and the ADDA's two directors now are working to attract sponsorships from businesses and individuals to offset that allocation.
