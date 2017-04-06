5 Things to do around Athens this weekend
From Thursday thru Sunday, the Black Theatrical Ensemble Experience show will present aspects of music, theater and dance at the Morton Theater. The Black Theatrical Ensemble is a University of Georgia organization working to preserve Afro-centric theater by performing works written by African-American authors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC