Zimdars: Letter writer may owe apology

Zimdars: Letter writer may owe apology

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A crowd estimated at around 500 people jammed a Greensboro meeting room last month where staff members for Rep. Jody Hice and Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue were hosting a constituent service day. In his Friday letter to the editor headlined "You need to prove greater balance on opinion pages," Bruce Hildebrand described himself as an "old journalist," but did not say for whom he formerly worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clarke County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC