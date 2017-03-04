When a single word hurts: Georgia doesn't have a hate crime statue,...
When a single word hurts: Georgia doesn't have a hate crime statue, but that doesn't stop hate crimes from happening Alex Suarez poses for a photo downtown Athens, Ga., Thursday, March 02, 2017. Suarez was assaulted while wearing "womens clothes" outside of the Georgia Bar downtown Athens, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC