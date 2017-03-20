UGA ceremony honors likely slave remains removed from campus construction site
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, left, and U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones, look at the Oconee Hill Cemetery marker commemorating the Monday reinterment of the remains of 105 people, many or most of whom might have been slaves, discovered at a UGA construction site at Baldwin Hall. A new marker installed Monday at Oconee Hill Cemetery commemorates the lives of 105 unknown people whose burial sites were uncovered during a UGA construction project at Baldwin Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mon
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Sun
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC