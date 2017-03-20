UGA ceremony honors likely slave rema...

UGA ceremony honors likely slave remains removed from campus construction site

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, left, and U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones, look at the Oconee Hill Cemetery marker commemorating the Monday reinterment of the remains of 105 people, many or most of whom might have been slaves, discovered at a UGA construction site at Baldwin Hall. A new marker installed Monday at Oconee Hill Cemetery commemorates the lives of 105 unknown people whose burial sites were uncovered during a UGA construction project at Baldwin Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mon IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Sun Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar 18 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar 16 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarke County was issued at March 21 at 3:30PM EDT

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC