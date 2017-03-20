UGA ceremony honors likely slave remains removed from campus construction site

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, left, and U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones, look at the Oconee Hill Cemetery marker commemorating the Monday reinterment of the remains of 105 people, many or most of whom might have been slaves, discovered at a UGA construction site at Baldwin Hall. A new marker installed Monday at Oconee Hill Cemetery commemorates the lives of 105 unknown people whose burial sites were uncovered during a UGA construction project at Baldwin Hall.

