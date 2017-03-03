Two South Carolina men charged in auto thefts in Athens, Nicholson
Two South Carolina men were arrested and charged in a string of crimes early Wednesday that included an assault on an Athens woman. Jordan Wayne DeWeese, 23, of Greenville, S.C., was arrested in Athens, while Christopher David Woodward, 24, of Ware Shoals, S.C., was arrested in Franklin County.
