Two men charged with gun-whipping Athens man in apartment
Two Athens residents remained in the Clarke County Jail on Tuesday charged in a gun-whipping attack on another man whom authorities said was beaten nearly unconscious. When police entered the Woodlands apartment on Barnett Shoals Road about 3 p.m Sunday, they found the 21-year-old victim lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the living room where the officer observed broken and overturned furniture and numerous splotches of blood, along with bullets, money, small plastic baggies and a digital scale on the floor, according to the report.
