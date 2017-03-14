Thrown bottle leads to Athens DUI arrest
Melissa Brooke Flood, 26, was arrested for drunken driving Thursday night after a Charter Oak Drive neighbor reported that she had thrown a bottle of vodka from her car, Athens-0Clarrke County police said, The neighbor took a photo of the car during the alleged incident, and police said Flood was clearly seen driving the car from which the liquor bottle allegedly was thrown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb 13
|sally
|1
|Marc Lofton
|Jan '17
|Police
|5
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC