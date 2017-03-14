Thrown bottle leads to Athens DUI arrest

Melissa Brooke Flood, 26, was arrested for drunken driving Thursday night after a Charter Oak Drive neighbor reported that she had thrown a bottle of vodka from her car, Athens-0Clarrke County police said, The neighbor took a photo of the car during the alleged incident, and police said Flood was clearly seen driving the car from which the liquor bottle allegedly was thrown.

