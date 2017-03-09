Three purported gang members indicted...

Three purported gang members indicted in January shooting

A Clarke County grand jury this week indicted three purported members of the Bloods street gang for a shooting in January for which the alleged victim exacted retribution three days later by shooting one of the alleged gangsters multiple times. The Bloods member, 20-year-old Johntavis Hull, survived his wounds after spending significant time in critical condition in intensive care at Piedmont Athens Regional hospital.

