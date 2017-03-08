The Mark criticized for rejecting inclusion in ADDA boundaries

Owners of The Mark, a mixed-use development coming to downtown Athens that will include a large number of student-oriented apartments, came under criticism Tuesday from some Athens-Clarke County commissioners for opting agains inclusion with a set of expanded boundaries for the Athens Downtown Development Authority. Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday approved a proposed extension of the boundaries for the Athens Downtown Development Authority, but not before some of them criticized the management of Landmark Properties for not including their nine-acre mixed-use development The Mark, located between East Broad and Oconee streets, within those expanded boundaries.

