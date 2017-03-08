The Mark criticized for rejecting inc...

The Mark criticized for rejecting inclusion in ADDA boundaries

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Owners of The Mark, a mixed-use development coming to downtown Athens that will include a large number of student-oriented apartments, came under criticism Tuesday from some Athens-Clarke County commissioners for opting agains inclusion with a set of expanded boundaries for the Athens Downtown Development Authority. Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday approved a proposed extension of the boundaries for the Athens Downtown Development Authority, but not before some of them criticized the management of Landmark Properties for not including their nine-acre mixed-use development The Mark, located between East Broad and Oconee streets, within those expanded boundaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taya Leigh mills Feb 13 sally 1
Marc Lofton Jan '17 Police 5
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC